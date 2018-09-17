Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,988 Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 7,687,700.00% of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 169,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $22.43 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities.

