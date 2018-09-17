Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN) Insider Sells £9,500 in Stock

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (LON:BCN) insider Derek Batorowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £9,500 ($12,374.63).

LON:BCN opened at GBX 41 ($0.53) on Monday. Bacanora Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 157 ($2.05).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCN. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Bacanora Minerals from GBX 110 ($1.43) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital cut Bacanora Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.56) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 110 ($1.43).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

