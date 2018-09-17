B. Riley Financial (RILY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 3.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 292.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.