B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $111.61 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.