Azul SA (AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price target on the stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,667,000 after buying an additional 527,979 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $5,399,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 22,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Azul had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $562.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. equities analysts forecast that Azul will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.