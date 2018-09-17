Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 271.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.74 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,285,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $152,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,443.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,297 shares of company stock worth $2,493,815. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

