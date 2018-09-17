Aviva plc (AV) Insider Acquires £148.18 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($193.02).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Andrew Briggs purchased 30 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.60 ($196.17).

On Thursday, July 12th, Andrew Briggs purchased 32 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £156.16 ($203.41).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 477.40 ($6.22) on Monday. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.84) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 573 ($7.46) to GBX 581 ($7.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.38 ($7.55).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

