Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASM. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

ASM stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

