Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 355 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,603 shares of company stock worth $22,837,660. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $265.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $271.16. The company has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

