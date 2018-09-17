Augur Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00194866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, ChaoEX, Binance and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $134.17 million and $2.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00263733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00148899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.06107931 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, BX Thailand, Kraken, Bitsane, Koinex, Gatecoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Liqui, GOPAX, Gate.io, Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX, ABCC, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, BitBay, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bithumb, Zebpay, Poloniex, Upbit, Crex24 and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

