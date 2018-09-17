Atlantica Yield (AY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.44. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -755.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 31.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $381,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 147.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 105,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

