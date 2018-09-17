Asure Software (ASUR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research set a $25.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Asure Software from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 367,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,280. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $1,595,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 317,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $395,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

