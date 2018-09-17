Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 4,160,011 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 216.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,381,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,555,000 after buying an additional 2,313,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $434,551,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,742.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,722,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,711,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,613,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $183.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $187.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

