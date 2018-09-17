Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 336,755 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,755 shares during the period. Chegg makes up approximately 5.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Chegg worth $41,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chegg by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chegg by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $31.71 on Monday. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 483,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,415,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,533,050. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

