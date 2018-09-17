Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.35 Million in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,000. United Insurance accounts for 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Insurance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

United Insurance stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $857.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.89 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

