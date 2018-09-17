Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $18.57 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Stamps.com comprises 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,381,000 after acquiring an additional 255,512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,399.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $649,634.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $227.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

