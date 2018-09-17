Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.60 Million

Brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to announce $451.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.21 million to $464.60 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $282.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $459.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 679,172 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 515,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 224,469 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth $506,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $16.62 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

