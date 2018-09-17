Asaf Silberstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Wednesday, June 20th, Asaf Silberstein sold 21,740 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,089,174.00.

Semtech stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.45. 798,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,697. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4,098.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,203,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after buying an additional 684,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,775,000 after buying an additional 549,595 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $24,791,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,173.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.