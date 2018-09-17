Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This is an increase from Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of QVM stock remained flat at $$29.40 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.