Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 224,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 196,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 221,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 94,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 78,091 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.