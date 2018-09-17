Arionum Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $37,769.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,289.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.03132147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.13 or 0.06660766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00837831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01771752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00168792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.01739972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00325271 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

