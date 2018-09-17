Argent Trust Co Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

