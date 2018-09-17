Argent Trust Co Acquires 34,036 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 264.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $75.09 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $87,985.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.