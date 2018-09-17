Arch Therapeutics Inc (ARTH) Receives $1.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Arch Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 254,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,226. Arch Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.