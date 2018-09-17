Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46. Arch Coal posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $12.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 260.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 628,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 453,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,115,000 after acquiring an additional 153,520 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 275.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 57.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 126,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.84. 226,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,985. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.34. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

