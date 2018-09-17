Aramark (ARMK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Aramark has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $619,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 951.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 90,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

