Apptio Inc (APTI) Insider Sells $996,750.00 in Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sachin Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $942,500.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $926,750.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $879,250.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $900,750.00.

Shares of APTI opened at $41.23 on Monday. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apptio by 570.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Apptio by 1,131.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apptio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 65,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

