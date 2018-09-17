Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,797,303 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 9,216,710 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 37.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 10.95%. equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

