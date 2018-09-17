Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

APLE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 47,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin G. Knight bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,869.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,657 shares of company stock worth $588,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

