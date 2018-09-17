Apple (AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $210.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Independent Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,652,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,187,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,688 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,817,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,668,472,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

