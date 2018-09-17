Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Stake Lifted by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Apollo Investment makes up 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

