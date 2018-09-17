Aphelion Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Aphelion has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $87,960.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aphelion has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aphelion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00151157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.06381219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008586 BTC.

About Aphelion

Aphelion was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,258,439 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html . The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

