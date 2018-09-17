APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.49 and a 12 month high of $205.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

