Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Holdings Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

