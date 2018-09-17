Apache Co. (APA) Holdings Lifted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Apache makes up approximately 0.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apache by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,960 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,538,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after acquiring an additional 113,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $45.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, CEO John J. Christmann bought 3,900 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

