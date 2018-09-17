Aon PLC (AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. AON reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in AON by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AON by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

