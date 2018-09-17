ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $461,327.46 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,172. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $190.45.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
