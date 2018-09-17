ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $461,327.46 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,172. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

