Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Andeavor Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of ANDX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,276. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 182,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,283 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

