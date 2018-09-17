Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
ANDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Andeavor Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.
Shares of ANDX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,276. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21.
In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 182,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,283 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
About Andeavor Logistics
Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.
