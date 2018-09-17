Analyzing Pointer Telocation (PNTR) and Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ: UBNT) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Ubiquiti Networks pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pointer Telocation does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti Networks pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pointer Telocation and Ubiquiti Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ubiquiti Networks 0 4 0 0 2.00

Pointer Telocation presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.83%. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus price target of $71.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.03%. Given Pointer Telocation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Ubiquiti Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation $78.15 million 1.34 $16.51 million $1.12 11.47 Ubiquiti Networks $1.02 billion 7.12 $196.29 million $3.66 26.71

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation 20.93% 14.66% 9.81% Ubiquiti Networks 19.30% 69.24% 26.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Pointer Telocation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. Its proprietary products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver wireless broadband access and other services. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive price-performance software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.