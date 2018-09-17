Analyzing OTC Markets Group (OTCM) & Nasdaq (NDAQ)

OTC Markets Group (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OTC Markets Group and Nasdaq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nasdaq 1 7 5 0 2.31

Nasdaq has a consensus price target of $93.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than OTC Markets Group.

Volatility and Risk

OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nasdaq has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. OTC Markets Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nasdaq pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nasdaq has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. OTC Markets Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Nasdaq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 26.16% 134.80% 61.02% Nasdaq 18.13% 13.40% 4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OTC Markets Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nasdaq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Nasdaq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $52.18 million 6.36 $12.56 million $1.82 15.80 Nasdaq $3.97 billion 3.76 $734.00 million $4.06 22.35

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than OTC Markets Group. OTC Markets Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nasdaq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nasdaq beats OTC Markets Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems. In addition, it offers OTC Disclosure & News Service for posting financial reports, disclosure documents, and news releases; Real-Time Level 2 Quote Display, a service that companies sponsor to provide their investors with access to real-time level 2 quotes available on otcmarkets.com; and Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and changed its name to OTC Markets Group Inc. in January 2011. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services; communication tools; and public relations solutions. It also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, this segment operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The company's Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services. Its Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

