Analyzing FBL Financial Group (FFG) & FGL (FG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FG) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FBL Financial Group and FGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $735.48 million 2.79 $194.32 million $4.32 19.16 FGL $1.72 billion 1.08 $41.00 million N/A N/A

FBL Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FGL.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 26.02% 8.59% 1.11% FGL N/A 9.64% 0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FBL Financial Group and FGL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FGL 0 3 3 0 2.50

FGL has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FGL does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

FGL beats FBL Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

