Analyzing EMCORE (EMKR) and Semtech (SMTC)

EMCORE (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMCORE and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -10.45% -6.84% -5.79% Semtech 8.48% 12.66% 7.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Semtech 0 1 10 0 2.91

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $58.30, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Semtech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $122.89 million 1.01 $8.23 million $0.39 11.54 Semtech $587.85 million 6.70 $36.42 million $1.40 42.50

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semtech beats EMCORE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, such as satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

