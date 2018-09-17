Analyzing Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) & Clearone (CLRO)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: CLRO) and Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Clearone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -1,803.82% -141.24% -95.84% Clearone -49.58% -9.36% -8.03%

14.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Clearone shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Clearone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akoustis Technologies and Clearone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Clearone 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Clearone has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Clearone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearone is more favorable than Akoustis Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Clearone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.20 million 148.13 -$21.73 million N/A N/A Clearone $41.80 million 0.43 -$14.17 million N/A N/A

Clearone has higher revenue and earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Dividends

Clearone pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Akoustis Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearone has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearone beats Akoustis Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

