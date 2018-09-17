Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):
- 9/14/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/12/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/5/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/28/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/7/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at med from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/1/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock worth $1,693,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.