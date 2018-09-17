Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):

9/14/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/5/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at med from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – CyrusOne was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,683 shares of company stock worth $1,693,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

