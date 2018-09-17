Analysts Set Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Robert J. Hall sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $5,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $414,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218,078 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,746. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 340,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.37. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

