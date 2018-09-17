Analysts Set Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Target Price at $20.75

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,035,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.