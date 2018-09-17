Analysts Set Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) PT at $35.63

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. 233,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 13,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $548,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

