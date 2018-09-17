Analysts Set Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Target Price at $657.00

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 657 ($8.56).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Great Portland Estates to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 695 ($9.05) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.29), for a total transaction of £64,112.96 ($83,513.04).

GPOR stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 700.90 ($9.13). The stock had a trading volume of 692,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($9.14).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

