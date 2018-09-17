Analysts Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$157.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.18.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$41.65 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$40.31 and a 12 month high of C$56.67.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total value of C$2,058,854.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

