Analysts Set BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Price Target at $361.43

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 361.43 ($4.71).

Several research firms have issued reports on BBA. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.98) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BBA Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.82) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:BBA traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 291.80 ($3.80). 3,320,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 370.40 ($4.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £40,415.55 ($52,644.98).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

